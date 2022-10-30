The Griffith Demon's ladies have staved off a second straight defeat in a remarkable fightback against West Wyalong at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
The Wildcats were able to make a fast start, and by the midway point of the first quarter, they were leading by 13-5.
The Demons were able to fight back a little bit, but it was still a 10-point margin at the end of the first quarter.
The domination from the Wildcats continued, and the lead had grown to 16 points heading into the main break.
That lead got out as far as 20 points in the third quarter before the Griffith side started to mount their comeback and had closed to within 11 points at the final break.
Timeeka Coleman and Emmerson Waide's energy in the final quarter proved to be the difference, as Coleman was accurate with her free-throws, and Waide forced turnovers to see the margin back to just two points.
Coleman was able to sink another two free throws to bring scores level and then, with under five minutes to go, was able to hit a three-pointer to give Griffith their first lead of the game.
AS time wound down, Emmerson Waide got a crucial touch which broke up a Wildcat's fast break with Griffith holding a four-point lead which they held onto to take a 67-63 victory.
Coach Carolyn Snow was full of praise for her side's ability to overcome a tough start.
"It was fabulous. The way they started the game, we were really off, and West Wyalong, to their credit, really came out firing and made some great shots," she said.
"Our girls just fought back little by little, and our aim was to win every quarter after halftime, and we were able to do that. The girls were just exceptional in that last half."
Snow felt that when her side was able to get their defence sorted, the rest came naturally.
"I think defensively, we were able to pick it up in the second half," she said.
"We were a bit off in the first half, but we started putting a lot more pressure back onto West Wyalong. When you play good defence, it becomes good offence.
"We were working on getting more rebounds and good defence because once we start doing that, the offence will just come. They can all play, they can all shoot, and once you get confidence doing one thing, the others just flow."
The Griffith side will look to carry their form into their clash with Leeton next weekend.
