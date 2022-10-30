The Area News

Griffith Demons fall in MIA League men's clash with West Wyalong

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:04am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith Demons have ended their three-game home stint to start the season with a 10-point defeat at the hands of West Wyalong at Griffith Regional Sports Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.