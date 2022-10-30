Griffith Demons have ended their three-game home stint to start the season with a 10-point defeat at the hands of West Wyalong at Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
West Wyalong was able to make a fast start, but the Demons were able to close the gap off the back of a three-pointer to Lachlan Chant.
The Wildcats were able to break away at the end of the first to take a 20-11 lead at thethe first break.
Chant landed another three in the early stages of the second quarter to pull the West Wyalong lead back to six points, but the Wildcats were able to build on their strong start to get back out to a 14-point lead.
The Demons were able to get their shots to land while the Wildcats continued to mount their lead to head into halftime with a 41-23 lead.
It was a low-scoring third quarter, and while the Demons were able to hold charges from the West Wyalong attack, they were making unforced turnovers, and the Wildcats went into the final break with a 48-30.
The Demons came out with determination in the fourth quarter, and after two quick buckets, the Griffith side up their defensive pressure.
Griffith coach Arch Cullen sunk two three points to bring the margin back into single digits, but that was as close as they would get.
RELATED
The sides traded baskets in the final two minutes, and the West Wyalong side held on for a 64-54 point victory.
Cullen felt that his side struggled to come to terms with the physical nature of the game early.
"They were too physical for us today, and the boys just couldn't handle it," he said.
"The refs let them play physical, and that is up to them how they want to call it, I disagree with it. They let them put their physicality all over us all game, and that was what cost us."
Despite the defeat, Cullen was still taking positives from the result and acknowledged his side's poor shooting in the third term.
"At the end of the day, we didn't bring the energy and let their physicality dominate us from the start, and the boys went a bit flat," he said.
"When they realised it is what it is and they were in for a dog fight, there were a lot of positives there. I don't think we will shoot that badly again."
The Demons will look to bounce back quickly when they travel to Leeton to take on the Eagles next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.