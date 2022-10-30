The Coro Cougars have started their title defence off on the right foot after coming away with a 52-run victory over Exies Diggers.
After Diggers won the toss and elected to field, they would have been looking to make an early impact however the Coro openers had different ideas.
Tim Rand and Brent Lawrence at the top of the order were able to take the shine off the new ball and lay a solid foundation for their side to build on with an opening partnership of 61 runs before Lawrence (26) was trapped in front by Josh Lanham.
Diggers would have hoped to get a roll on from there, but Rand and Coro captain Haydn Pascoe were able to steady slightly before Pascoe (9) was caught by Dominic Galluzzo off the bowling of Lanham (2/14) to see Coro sitting at 2/79.
The Diggers side was able to turn the screws this time as Krish Chaudhary (2/18) picked up the wickets Ben Signor and Mathew Axtill (1) while Ben Fattore (1/10) trapped Tim Rand (32) in front to see the Cougars fall to 5/89.
Cooper Rand and Bohdy Martyn put on 14 runs to get the Cougars to 102 before Rand (7) became the first of Liam Greenaway's victims.
Greenaway (3/16) would follow that up with the wickets of Damien Walker (7) and Rob Rand (0), while Kyle Bennett (0) had Alex Flood (0) out caught behind.
Martyn (9*) and Hutchinson (2*) added some late runs to see the Cougars close out their 40 overs on 9/116.
Diggers opening partnership of Kyle Bennett and Paresh Patil were able to make 15 runs before Bennett (2) fell to the bowling of Ben Signor.
Wickets at regular intervals would prove to be the downfall of the Diggers chase.
RELATED
Patil (11) followed Bennett back to the pavilion seven runs later when he was trapped in front by Signor to see Diggers in a bit of trouble at 2/22.
Ben Fattore joined Anurag Dhot out in the middle and were able to add 11 runs before trouble struck once more.
Damien Walker was able to pick up the wickets of both Fattore (3) and Chaudhary (0) in the space of two deliveries to have the Diggers trying to recover once more.
Any reprieve was short-lived, as when Dhot (20) fell to the bowling of Shane Hutchinson, it was the beginning of the end for the Diggers' side.
Meli Ranitu (0) and Josh Lanham both fell to the bowling of Walker (4/16), while Hutchinson (2/11) knocked over Greenaway (5) to see Diggers fall to 8/51.
Kyle Pete (14) played a late cameo before Signor (4/15) cleaned up the tail to bowl Diggers out for 64 in the 30th over.
In bowling out Diggers for less than 93, Coro was also able to pick up what could be crucial bonus point given how interrupted the start to the season has been, with this the first game in the opening month that has been full completed.
The Cougars will take their confidence with them into the bye, while Diggers will want to rebound quickly when they take on Hanwood, who is coming off a commanding win of their own.
Those two side will face off in next week's 50-over clash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.