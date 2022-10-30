Ryan Bock and Zac Dart were tasked with the unlikely scenario of trying to get their side back into the game, but those chances were all but ended when Carn (4/9) ended the 16-run partnership with the dismissal of Bock (10). Dart tried to keep the flame alive for the Eagles, but it was a bridge too far as Cunial (2/10) and Dean Catanzariti (2/13) picked up the final four wickets for just 20 runs as Exies were bowled out for just 45.