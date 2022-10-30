A strong performance from Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial has helped his side to victory over Exies Eagles at Exies No 1.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a difficult start to the innings once again for the Wanderers as they lost Oliver Bartter (0) to a golden duck when he was bowled by Arjun Kamboj.
Unlike last weekend against the Panthers, Hanwood were able to find their footing, with Jordan Whitworth and Dean Catanariti able to get their side back on track.
The pair put on 39 runs for the second wicket before Whitworth (12) was bowled by Exies captain Connor Bock while Ahmed Bilal (1/22) knocked over Catanzariti (12) soon after.
Kris Hicken (9) hung around with Cunial for a while before he fell to the bowling of Sam Breed (1/25), but Hanwood was able to find a partnership that got them out of danger.
Pardeep Deol was able to put on 51 runs for the fifth wicket, which pushed their side beyond the 100-mark when Kamboj returned to the attack to dismiss Deol (17).
Cunial (53) was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over and scored the first fifty of the season before he was caught off the bowling of Bock.
RELATED
Sam Robinson (14) added some quickfire runs before he was caught behind to become Bock's (3/31) third victim of the day.
Off the back of a fifty in second grade last weekend, Luke Catanzariti (13*) combined with Rajesh Johar (18*) to see Hanwood close out their 50 overs on 7/179.
In their response, it was a nightmare start for the Eagles.
The Wanderers' opening bowlers had Exies in all sorts as Josh Carn picked up Josh Davis (0), Peter Davis (2) and Connor Bock (0), while Johar dismissed Bilal (1) and Mason Ashcroft (0) to see the Eagles sitting at 5/5 and facing a difficult road to get back into the game.
Ryan Bock and Zac Dart were tasked with the unlikely scenario of trying to get their side back into the game, but those chances were all but ended when Carn (4/9) ended the 16-run partnership with the dismissal of Bock (10). Dart tried to keep the flame alive for the Eagles, but it was a bridge too far as Cunial (2/10) and Dean Catanzariti (2/13) picked up the final four wickets for just 20 runs as Exies were bowled out for just 45.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.