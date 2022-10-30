The Area News
Griffith Regional Sports Centre officially opened

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 30 2022 - 7:00am, first published 12:26am
After almost two decades of planning and discussion, those plans have come to life with the opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.

