After almost two decades of planning and discussion, those plans have come to life with the opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
The centre will become the home of basketball, netball, hockey and athletics, and the community were invited to come try their hand at the various sports.
The opening saw the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese return to the city for the second time in a short amount of time, and he said the project showcased what continuous campaigning can bring.
"This is a fantastic facility, and congratulations to all of the local campaigned and funded for this over 20 years," he said.
"This was a project that was first envisioned in 2002, and what it shows is that if a local community has vision, if it puts in the effort and has good leadership from volunteers and community activists you can achieve a world-class facility like we have here with basketball, netball, athletics and hockey."
Mr Albanese took part in some of the sports on offer, attempting shooting a basketball and goal shooting in netball, eventually finding the net with both.
"I had a go with mixed results, it must be said at both basketball and netball, but I did score my first netball point ever, it has been a great day," Mr Albanese said.
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran felt it was a monumental day for the city, and it is now over to the sports to attract the big sporting events.
"It is over to the sports that we have been working with for so long to say right now that we have done what you have asked us to do go out and grab some of them," Cr Curran said.
"I know basketball has already had an under-12s jamboree here."
RELATED
The wet weather has meant that the athletics track hasn't been completed, with builders needing a break in the weather to ensure the track settles properly.
"Little Athletics is a little way off, but as soon as we get a bit of a dry run, it will be done in weeks," he said.
"We have to have heat in the track.
"You can put the track down, but if you try and put it down without the heat, you will be doing it again in six or 12 months' time.
"It's not ideal, but they have a big event out here in February, so we want to make sure it is right to go for that event."
Councilor and Griffith Sports Council president Lou Testoni feels this centre is what the region has been missing.
"It is a magnificent day for sport not only in Griffith but the wider region," Cr Testoni said.
"I look out side and there is netball going, hockey going and Little Athletics in a modified form, what more could you ask for.
I know it will be referred to as a Griffith centre but for me it is much more of a regional thing. I have been talking to a lot of the CEOs that are here and they are talking about this being the missing link in this region."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.