Recently signed Griffith forward Henry Delves is looking forward to helping the Swans return to the finals next year, with there being plenty of excitement at the club heading into next season.
After playing for the Swans in 2021, Delves was glad to be back home at his junior club and eager to get into next season.
"Yeah I'm very excited," Delves said.
"The opportunity to get back home and play footy for my home club is something that I'm excited about given the club is in such a good place going into 2023."
Delves had a spectacular season for Ainslie this season, kicking 44 goals and being named at centre-half-forward in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year.
"Ainslie is almost a second home for me now," he said.
"I've played there for about seven years since coming across to Canberra.
"I had a really good year, unfortunately we didn't get the team success that I would've liked and a lot of the boys coming back to Ainslie last year, we all came back to the club hoping to win another premiership.
"But unfortunately Queanbeyan were too good for us, but all in all it was still a really good year."
After playing against the quartet from Queanbeyan over the last seven years, Delves was looking forward to finally playing alongside them at the Swans.
"I'm looking forward to playing with them instead of against them," he said.
"All four of them are fantastic players and I've held them in high regard for a while now, particularly Al (Alec McCormick) and Pagey (Alex Page) and I've played against them for pretty much my entire time in Canberra.
"I think all four of those Queanbeyan boys are going to be fantastic for the club, because not only are they good players, they are equally good blokes as well."
With the team notching up five wins in 2022, Delves believes that the club is taking massive steps in the right direction.
"I think all in all it was a really good year for the Swans," he said.
"They finished really strongly with good wins against Turvey and Wagga Tigers.
"I think with what we are trying to do at Griffith, I think 2022 was a huge step in the right direction and it's only building for a really good year in 2023 which hopefully means finals and more."
Delves return to the Swans will also allow him to mentor up and coming young forward Patrick Payne, who will be looking for a big season ahead of the possibility of getting drafted at the end of 2023.
"I played a lot of footy with him in 2021 when I was back in Griffith last," he said.
"I was impressed with what I saw just the way he attacks the footy and he's got some pretty good attributes.
"He's a great kid and he's really willing to learn, the sky is the limit for a young key forward like him."
After enjoying premiership success at the Tricolours, Delves now only has one focus as he prepares to return to the Swans next year.
"To win a flag for Griffith would be the absolute dream," he said.
"I've been lucky to walk into a reasonably successful club at Ainslie here in Canberra and win a few.
"But I think to win one in my home town that I grew up playing all my footy at, that's my sole focus and that's all I want to try and help the club do.
"If it's not next year hopefully it's the year after and we position ourselves to have a really sustained run at success."
