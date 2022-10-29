The Area News

Henry Delves is looking forward to being back at the Swans as they look to make a charge up the ladder next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:48am, first published October 29 2022 - 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recently signed Griffith forward Henry Delves is looking forward to helping the Swans return to the finals next year, with there being plenty of excitement at the club heading into next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.