Stagnant water and warm air has brought mosquitoes back in impressive numbers, with Riverina residents swarming camping stores to buy insect repellent.
Anyone outside at night in the last week has surely seen the impressively-sized swarms of mosquitoes hovering around, prompting expanded access to the Japanese Encephalitis vaccination.
The MLHD has expanded access to the vaccination to Hay and Murrumbidgee shires - as well as providing free vaccinations for anyone at high exposure to mosquitoes.
The district is urging all to get vaccinated as soon as possible, due to the extended period of four weeks before the vaccination is effective.
"Vaccination is an important part of the public health response but, currently, global supply of JE vaccine is very limited. Australian mosquitoes can also carry a range of viruses for which there are no vaccines," said MLHD's public health director Alison Nikitas.
"Mosquito numbers are expected to increase as the weather gets warmer, so now is the time to start forming some good habits, such as wearing insect repellent on exposed skin when outdoors."
Of course, that increased need for insect repellent is good news for retailers.
Donna Tuckett, a sales representative from Lifestyle Living in Griffith, said that insect repellent had been flying out the door.
"If I had a dollar for every call about mosquito repellent, I'd be a very rich lady," she joked.
"We're getting so many mothers with sensitive-skin children - there's a specific brand for sensitive skin."
In addition to the repellent, the store has also seen impressive sales of bug zappers, and nets - both head coverings and bell nets.
Despite the increased demand, supply hasn't been particularly impacted with new orders arriving at the store regularly.
Japanese Encephalitis vaccines are available through general practitioners across the region.
