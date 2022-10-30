A new executive will take on the challenge of advocating for Griffith's business community.
At its October annual general meeting, John Nikolic accepted the role of president, with Alycia McLean taking on vice-president and Amanda Quarisa as secretary/treasurer.
Committee members include Michael Rowley, Darryn Savage, Ross Davidson, Daniel Meadows and Heiko Meins.
Outgoing president Paul Pierotti stepped down after three decades as an advocate for Griffith businesses, he said the chamber was in good hands.
"I'm pleased to see John stepping into this role. He's motivated and driven," Mr Pierotti said.
Mr Nikolic, who works as a solicitor at Cater and Blumer, said he was looking forward to the challenge.
One of his goals is to focus on improving networking and development opportunities - especially for younger professionals in Griffith.
"I intend to build on the legacy and great work by Paul Pierotti and the late Pat Pittavino," Mr Nikolic said.
"I'm keen to run another business awards and introduce more networking events, plus continue the seminars and presentations."
Networking and development are far from the most important issues the chamber expects to pursue.
"The labour shortage is the biggest issue we face, which the recent ABC Four Corners program highlighted," Mr Nikolic said.
"There's an opportunity for significant growth if businesses can access more labour. A Designated Area Migration Agreement is one piece of the puzzle and a step in the right direction.
The chamber have partnered with Regional Development Australia and Griffith City Council and will keep pursing this project.
"Housing is also an area which the chamber needs to keep an eye on and in which we hope to see improvement."
Vice-president McLean echoed Mr Nikolic's thoughts.
"I'm really passionate about issues affecting our community and want to be involved in a wide range of aspects where I can. The workforce and housing crisis is priority for us right now," she said.
