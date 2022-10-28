Western Riverina Arts has given out micro-grants for upcoming artists in Leeton, Griffith, Narrandera and Murrumbidgee.
The micro-grants go up to $500, providing a small but needed boost to established and aspiring artists who need a hand to complete projects. 27 artists received grants, to fund materials or training for their own projects.
Aanya Whitehead, executive director of WRA, said that the small grants filled a niche in funding - especially in regional communities.
"The micro grants are just about getting enough support to tip your project over the line," she explained.
"Arts workers are in the lowest income bracket, generally speaking. 100 or 200 dollars can mean a big difference between able to get supplies and create a work."
"Most of these grants are going to really interesting things like art materials, marketing, banners, signs, camera or sound equipment, or traveling to up-skill," Ms Whitehead added.
The smaller amounts make the micro-grants ideal for beginning artists as well, as a first experience navigating the world of arts funding.
Xavier Beauchamp is a young Wiradjuri rap artist who was awarded $500 to put towards a studio space and travel to Sydney for workshops.
"It's helping a lot," he said.
"I got a little studio set up, been buying bits and pieces like a microphone and computer ... I just record and I rap, I put them up on Spotify."
Meanwhile, Leeton artist Linzie Nardi is putting her grant towards buying and framing two large canvasses - letting her take her usual artworks to a new level.
"It's expensive to do large ones ... By the time you add paint and to get it to the gallery, you're spending $700 plus."
"I mostly do small works so I can get it to a gallery without investing too much, but bigger work is beneficial - it's a bit more impressive."
Both of the artists encouraged others to go for the grants.
"Being an artist is hard, and recognition is not often achieved so it's nice to have a little bit of recognition with a grant - it gives you that confidence, recognition and financial support," Ms Nardi said.
Ms Whitehead said that they would be continuing the micro-grant initiative for as long as they could, with the initiative likely to return next year.
"We've got the grants on for as long as we're funded."
