Fire and Rescue NSW are using drones to survey flood damage across the MIA.
A FRNSW spokesperson said crews deployed a number of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in the Griffith and Narrandera areas in order to assess irrigation systems for any possible run-off.
Zone commander Stewart Alexander said teams were also using the drones to inspect infrastructure in the area, as well as in the southern Riverina area in Moama and Deniliquin.
"We're looking at the extent of the flooding and just to get some information," he said.
"Things like roads, bridges and any infrastructure that may have been affected by floods."
Mr Alexander said the footage from the devices could be access via live stream, eliminating the time delay between image collection and assistance deployment.
"They're getting real-time vision of what's happening," he said.
"It's all in support of the NSW SES."
FRNSW also captured drone footage of the sudden creek level rise at Cooma in the Snowy Mountains to help assist emergency crews in preparation for more possible flooding downstream.
Around 100mm has been dumped on Griffith - with around 72mm falling on Sunday night triggering flooding around the area.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
