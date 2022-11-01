Following heavy rains across the MIA, the Barren Box swamp is set to be drained into lower-lying areas in the west.
Griffith City Council, Murrumbidgee Irrigation and the NSW SES have decided to breach the Barren Box infrastructure, directing water down to the Lower Western Catchment Area.
While the breach will send water away from Hanwood, residents in the area about to be flooded have accused MI of washing their hands of the excess water once it leaves their infrastructure.
MI have been releasing up to 3000 megalitres into the Mirrool Creek Floodway, along with releasing further water into Barren Box.
"Normally the floodway through here is maintained by Murrumbidgee Irrigation, they're washing their hands of any responsibility to this water after the Carrathool Road which is 20 kilometres west of us," Mr Harvey said.
Mr Harvey said that it would risk the property of all landholders alongside the drainage channels.
Mr Harvey has been hard at work moving stock to higher ground, away from the canals which cannot handle the increased amounts of water.
He explained that they were already writing off some crops.
"The big flows they're sending now will go over the top of the banks - it'll go to Carrathool, they don't care ... They show no sign of compassion."
MI's spokesman Peter Duncan said the decision was down to Griffith City Council.
"They're the flood management authority, so they've got all the plans about what we're going to do," he said.
"I'm not sure of the works that are going on at the moment."
Paul Porter, who currently has 10,000 acres of land underwater, critiqued Murrumbidgee Irrigation for palming off responsibility for the water and infrastructure.
"We've been putting up with this s--- for 30 years, and we've asked them for a flood management plan ... It's an enormous problem and they really should be compensating people," he said.
He shared emails raising the same concerns with MI as far back as November 2021.
Meanwhile, Griffith City Council are breaching the swamp in an effort to lower Main Drain J and direct water away from Hanwood.
"The heavy rainfall we have experienced has not been as severe in the upper catchment of the Mirrool Creek system," mayor Doug Curran said.
"To this end, this afternoon [Thursday October 27] a decision was taken by the NSW SES to direct Murrumbidgee Irrigation to undertake a controlled breach of the Barren Box infrastructure.
"This will allow excess water currently within the Griffith LGA drainage network to more freely drain to the west. This will assist in lowering the main drainage system (Main Drain J), therefore providing further relief to Hanwood and other affected drainage networks" he said.
Mr Harvey acknowledged the water had to travel west in order to leave the LGA, but urged Murrumbidgee Irrigation to plan ahead and maintain the western flood banks.
"We'll survive but it's been administered very rudely - the irrigation authority should be setting a good standard."
The NSW SES was contacted for comment.
