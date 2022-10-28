The Area News
Things to Do

Westend to open with come and try event

By The Area News
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
By A Thread (far left) comes to Griffith on Friday, while the National Contemporary Jewellery Prize opens at the Gallery.

PARKWALK

Get active and social around Ted Scobie Oval

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.