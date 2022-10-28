Get active and social around Ted Scobie Oval
The usual Saturday morning parkrun will be swapped for parkwalk for the month of October. First started in 2020, it's not just about running but feeling good too. Parkwalk begins at 8am on Saturday.
Come and try the new sports stadium
Completion of the multi-million dollar re-development of Westend Stadium will celebrated with athletics, basketball, hockey and netball clubs hosting a come and try day on Saturday. An official opening with will mark the occasion before the sports begin.
7 acrobats, 30 metres of rope
An ensemble brings rich and inventive aerial acrobatics from one of the nation's emerging circus artists. By A Thread opens at 7.30pm on Friday at Griffith Regional Theatre. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children.
Celebrations begin on Friday at Art Gallery
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award will open on Friday at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The Contemporary Jewellery Collection is the flagship collection for Griffith. Tickets to Friday's opening are $25 or $10 for gallery members and are available online or at the gallery in advance. The exhibition closes on December 18.
Weekend highlights the best locally grown produce in Coleambally
This weekend the Taste Coleambally Food and Farm Festival will highlight the area's sensational produce and how to make the best of it when working in the kitchen. There's billy cart rates, heritage displays, an art competition and the 50 Mile Meal and more.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Tony L headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. John Martin takes the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Analogue Trick will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Lady Barber will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
