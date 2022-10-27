LETTERS: Helen Dalton acted, advocated for her community

The problem that arises, is that our so called Water Delivery Operator (MI) doesn't like this project because Lake Coolah is situated in the Narrandera Shire and out of their jurisdiction. Too bad about the other community benefits such as tourism, flood mitigation and the ability to use water more efficiently. Think what it's going to be like, given the Federal Government has already decided to take another 450GL from the southern basin? Wouldn't be nice if our beloved MI would push community minded projects like Lake Coolah and the raising of Burrinjuck Dam Wall to ensure water for the Murrumbidgee Valley for future generations.

