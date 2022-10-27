LETTERS: Helen Dalton acted, advocated for her community

I would just like to express my gratitude and thanks to our local MP Helen Dalton for her hard fought win in securing funding for the radiation unit at Griffith Hospital.
A bulk billing shortfall meant patients faced out of pocket expenses for treatment when the facility opens in 2023 and without her advocacy and tenacity in this issue, that would still be the case today.
At every opportunity Helen spoke to anyone who would listen including Health Minister Brad Hazzard and the Premier.
And she did this numerous times.
She instigated a petition calling for funding alongside Independent Joe McGirr from Wagga who is also experiencing the same issue. Helen hand delivered the petition to businesses across the electorate and drummed up as much community support as she could.
She asked questions in Parliament and spoke about the fact Griffith and Wagga patients were the only people in the state of NSW who have to pay out of pocket expenses for radiation treatment.
In September we received the great news the shortfall would be covered by the State Government.
This is what your local MP should do.
Helen listened, she jumped on board and she advocated for her community.
Radiation is a stressful time for anyone who faces the unfortunate reality of treatment but at least now the financial burden has been reduced.
This is a win for patients at Griffith and a win for our region.
Well done Helen.
With dams full, rivers in flood, if general security water holders don't get a 100 per cent water allocation this season, there must be something seriously wrong.
A 'white elephant' is a term that means "a possession that is useless or troublesome, especially one that is expensive to maintain or difficult to dispose of".
This is a metaphor used to describe a construction project in this case, considered expensive given the lack of benefits it will return to the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area and the cost of up keep in the future.
It has long been acknowledged that major problems arise when a rainfall event occurs and water that has been ordered seven days in advance is suddenly unwanted, however is already in the system and normally would be lost downstream in conveyance losses.
Thinking about this wouldn't that be a considerable amount of water required to capture in an on route storage dam and is 5000ML big enough to provide all customers a significant benefit? So who is the main beneficiary here, given that it seems MI's core business now is water trade? It's gone you shout right, from our hands.
The Federal Government has been pushing the NSW State Government to implement a Yanco Creek Modernisation project, which involves sending 40,000ML/day flow rate down the Murrumbidgee River and using various on route storages and weirs to divert the water around constraints in the Murray System through use of the Coleambally's Irrigation and drainage networks into the Edwards River via the Billabong Creek and the Murrumbidgee via Euston.
The fact remains when the Murrumbidgee is being run at this capacity day in and day out, any water orders received will become difficult to deliver to customers particularly in the peak of the irrigation season, when the demand is at its highest. Yes delivery is no more.
The good news is that, we have a solution. Lake Coolah, which has 10 times the storage capacity of the current dam that MI has commenced building. This low lying area is a natural depression which could be used to place carryover water into, capture water in rainfall rejection events and used in peak irrigation with simpler earth works than what MI is currently spending on the on route storage dam.
Given this last season the majority of us lost water due to carry over rules, this would give us a massive advantage, particularly when the NSW State Government marks its own homework when setting allocation announcements at the start of an irrigation season.
The problem that arises, is that our so called Water Delivery Operator (MI) doesn't like this project because Lake Coolah is situated in the Narrandera Shire and out of their jurisdiction. Too bad about the other community benefits such as tourism, flood mitigation and the ability to use water more efficiently. Think what it's going to be like, given the Federal Government has already decided to take another 450GL from the southern basin? Wouldn't be nice if our beloved MI would push community minded projects like Lake Coolah and the raising of Burrinjuck Dam Wall to ensure water for the Murrumbidgee Valley for future generations.
One has to agree that without the community's best interests at heart that 5000ML Dam will make us poor.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.