The Area News
Have Your Say

Helen Dalton acted, advocated for her community

October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Helen Dalton acted, advocated for her community

HELEN DALTON LISTENED, THEN ACTED

I would just like to express my gratitude and thanks to our local MP Helen Dalton for her hard fought win in securing funding for the radiation unit at Griffith Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.