The Area News

Irrigators are concerned about water buybacks announced in the federal budget

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:58am, first published October 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water buyback concerns

Irrigators and the agricultural industry have expressed concern over the promise of further water buybacks in the federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.