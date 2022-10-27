Griffith's Gem Hotel has sparkled during the NSW Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence in Sydney.
First revealed as a finalist for the Regional Hotel of the Year award in September, the Banna Avenue hotel brought home the prize on Monday.
The re-development of the Gem Hotel was also recognised with the Best Regional Gaming Venue award and was highly commended for the Best Regional Re-Development.
The Bull and Bell Steakhouse was also recognised, with chef Anthony Fullerton named Regional Chef of the Year.
General manager Tim Olivero described the regional hotel award as a milestone for the Gem and said the recognitions were the result of a team effort by staff
"The way the community has supported Bull and Bell has been sensational," he said.
Mr Olivero said there were now guests travelling from Albury and Wagga to sample the produce and enjoy the experience.
He said creating the restaurant as an attractive destination would bring more people to Griffith.
"Anthony has created a beautiful experience. It's an outstanding milestone."
While the awards mark a major milestone in the re-development of the Gem Hotel, Mr Olivero said the goal was to set a new benchmark again.
"There's still plenty of room for improvement, we have great staff," he said.
Mr Olivero said creating and maintaining a high standard was important and praised the efforts of everyone working at the hotel from cleaners to cooks.
"The only reason it works so well is because of the people from Griffith who make it work," he said.
"It doesn't happen without people."
The Gem is owned by the Knox Hotel Group which also operates the Area Hotel. Mr Olivero said the next goal was to improve the customer experience for guests at the Area.
The Gem Hotel will now go into the AHA's National Awards for Excellence, to be announced at the end of November.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
