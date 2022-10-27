The Area News

Griffith's Gem Hotel shines at NSW AHA Awards for Excellence

By Declan Rurenga
October 27 2022 - 6:00am
The Gem Hotel's Eva Knox and Tim Olivero (centre) being presented with the award for Regional Hotel of the Year at the NSW AHA's Awards for Excellence ceremony in Sydney. Photo contributed

Griffith's Gem Hotel has sparkled during the NSW Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence in Sydney.

