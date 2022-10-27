ANGER and frustration were the emotions prevalent at a protest in Leeton this week in response to a possible 52 per cent rate hike.
A protest on Tuesday coincided with Leeton Shire Council's information stall in Pine Avenue, with hundreds packing into the area to show just how unhappy they are about the proposed special rate variation (SRV).
Leeton council is currently consulting with the community about a proposed two-year special rate variation that would see rates increase by a cumulative 52.52 per cent over the next two financial years (including the rate peg).
However, council has now put forward another option to the community for a four-year SRV (cumulative 45.48 per cent over four years without rate peg or cumulative 61.6 per cent over four years with rate peg).
What was evident at the protest was neither option is something the community wants. Calls for the general manager to resign were heard throughout the morning, while many also asked where current councillors were and why weren't they at the protest.
Councillors Tony Ciccia, Matt Holt and George Weston were present.
Cr Ciccia spoke throughout the morning, saying he wanted to hear what residents had to say and how they thought council should proceed.
Cr Holt told the crowd he would be voting against any SRV put on the table.
Council is due to vote on the matter at its November meeting. If the majority vote in favour of applying for an SRV, the proposal then moves onto the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal, which makes the final determination on the matter.
Protest organiser Alison Egan told the crowd there seemed to be a "constant flow of miscommunication (by council) and over-engineered reports that are almost impossible to read".
"That's how I ended up here, trying to break it down for all of us to get past the fanfare and 'wishy washy' of it all," she said. "I stand by my position that I believe a rate rise is possibly needed, but it's the 52 per cent over two years that is just unreasonable."
Residents shouted and demanded they be heard throughout the morning, asking why they had to pay for what they say is a mismanagement of funds by council.
Others said they would refuse to pay their rates if the proposal is approved.
Most called on councillors to vote "no" to any "unreasonable" rate hikes.
Cr Ciccia fronted the crowd, with most saying they respected him for showing up to answer their questions.
"At this stage, 52 per cent, 61 per cent, has not been put forward ... as a councillor I want to hear from you as a community about what you are willing to pay or feel you should pay," he said.
"I actually think we should be putting off for 12 months to investigate what more we can be doing."
The protest moved on from Pine Avenue to Mountford Park where residents continued to address the crowd, with former mayor Paul Maytom also venting his frustration on the matter.
General manager Jackie Kruger, mayor Tony Reneker and deputy mayor Michael Kidd were absent from the protest due to a prior commitment at the Local Government NSW annual conference in the Hunter Valley.
Petitions are also circling in businesses throughout the shire that states "we the undersigned ratepayers of Leeton shire are not willing nor able to pay such an increase using an SRV". Already the pages of these petitions were filling up with signatures.
Residents have been urged to have their say by writing a letter to council and councillors, filling out the surveys online at council's Have Your Say site and providing feedback through these channels.
There was also talk of holding either another protest or large community gathering before council meets to make its decision on whether or not to put the proposal for a rate hike to IPART.
That meeting will be held on November 23. While the mood at the protest was one of disbelief and anger, residents said they left still unsure if their concerns had been heard.
