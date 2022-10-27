The Area News
Photos

Leeton shire residents gathered to protest a proposed 52 per cent hike in rates by council

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANGER and frustration were the emotions prevalent at a protest in Leeton this week in response to a possible 52 per cent rate hike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.