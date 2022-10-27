The Area News
Graphic Content

Dennis Maxwell Irvin found not guilty in Local Court of animal cruelty after Barellan horse collision

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:30am, first published 12:00am
'Traumatic scene': man found not guilty of animal cruelty after horse collision

A Riverina man has been found not guilty of animal cruelty via leaving his horse alive by the side of a public road after accidentally hitting it with a car.

Local News

