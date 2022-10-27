'Traumatic scene': man found not guilty of animal cruelty after horse collision

A Riverina man has been found not guilty of animal cruelty via leaving his horse alive by the side of a public road after accidentally hitting it with a car.
Dennis Maxwell Irvin, 53, from Barellan, appeared in Wagga Local Court on October 24 for a defended hearing on the charge of owning an animal and not taking reasonable steps to alleviate its pain.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd found Mr Irvin not guilty on the cruelty charge as the farmer honestly believed immediately after the collision that the horse had already died.
Magistrate Halburd accepted Mr Irvin was unable to get a close examination as he was trapped inside the vehicle due to significant damage to its roof and door.
"The reasonable mistake of fact here is the belief that the horse was dead and there could be no pain inflicted," Magistrate Halburd said.
Constable Karen Parkin testified that she was one of three officers who responded to a report of a horse on Barellan Road at 9.10pm on May 10 last year.
"I saw a large horse slightly to the left of the road, thrashing and distressed, and there was blood on the road. The second horse ran off," Constable Parkin said.
"The horse on the road was unable to stand and was slapping it's head on the road, causing blood splattering everywhere. It was a very traumatic scene.
"The horse needed to be put out of its pain. The other officer decided to do so. I stepped back and she fired nine rounds into the horse's head."
Another driver pulled up and told the officers that the horses belonged to Mr Irvin and when unable to contact him by phone, the officers went to his house about five minutes away.
The officers found a white Commodore at Mr Irvin's home with extensive collision damage and covered in blood and horse hair.
Mr Irvin testified he thought the horse was dead after hitting it in dark conditions and then drove home to force the car door open and clear broken glass from his eyes.
Mr Irvin was also charged with failing to prevent livestock from moving onto a public road in the form of the two horses that escaped a 300-acre paddock and were involved in the collision.
Magistrate Halburd also found Mr Irvin not guilty on that charge, accepting that the horses likely escaped when the incoming owners of Mr Irvin's 2200-acre farm had removed a fence section so they could drive in crop sowing equipment.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
