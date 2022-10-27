Tuff's job laying groundwork for sporting precinct Advertising Feature

Tuff Group's involvement with Hines Constructions at Griffith's West End Oval includes the construction of an IAAF-certified running track.

Griffith doesn't have to look beyond the surface to know their new sporting complex will stand the test of time and safety.

Hines Constructions were awarded the contract in March 2021, and work began just two months later.



Tuff Group's involvement with Hines Constructions at Griffith's West End Oval includes the construction of an IAAF-certified running track.



Not just running, they've done the groundwork for additional sporting facilities like shotput, discus and hammer throw cages, two pole-vault runways, long/triple jump runways, and a steeplechase.



In the middle of the athletics facility is a world-class synthetic turf hockey field.



The athletics track and hockey field are complimented by seven outdoor acrylic netball courts, two of which are concrete show courts.



Designing tracks perfect for Griffith



Tuff Group's works have been managed by National Construction Manager, Gavin Longworth, who has been on-site for twelve months managing each stage of the construction to ensure the highest-quality finish.

"Tuff Group are delighted with the project's progression, and look forward to witnessing the many ways in which it can provide an engaging space for the local and broader sporting community," Mr Longworth said.

"At Tuff Group, we're especially committed to working in regional areas to provide increased access to high-level sporting facilities."

The athletics track is surfaced using a Swiss "sandwich" system Conipur SW.



This is a two-layered system made using sustainable recycled rubber granules in the first layer, and liquid polyurethane in the top layer.

The athletics track is hand-laid and poured to the finest tolerances by dedicated experts, using a tightly controlled process to ensure a high-quality finish is achieved.

The synthetic hockey pitch is surfaced with Tuff Group's FastPro HF13, their Global-certified FIH product manufactured by Co-Creation Grass.



"This product is perfect for the Griffith community as it can be played on in both wet and dry conditions, depending on the club's preference," Mr Longworth said.



"It is a surface that balances a high level of performance with durability for the perfect finish."

Top-end sporting center for Westend



Griffith City Council is excited to present the new Griffith Regional Sports Centre, a state-of-the art, compliant regional and state standard facility.

The project primarily delivers new facilities for basketball, netball, hockey and athletics, creating an inclusive regional sports hub in the Western Riverina.

The redevelopment has seen Westend Stadium, first built in 1979, completely transformed. The main stadium has been refurbished with a new roof and air-conditioning, new toilet amenities and function rooms.



A new building has further extended the centre to now feature an additional five indoor basketball courts, adaptable for netball, indoor hockey, badminton, wheelchair rugby and volleyball.

The Centre now offers seating for over 1000 people, change rooms, offices, meeting rooms, a canteen and public amenities.

Outside, the new complex boasts seven all weather netball courts under lights and a new grandstand to provide spectator comfort for the outside facilities.

In addition, a synthetic athletics track allows local athletes to train and compete on a compliant and high-performing track and an artificial turf hockey pitch provides a high quality all-weather surface for players.