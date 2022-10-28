A Vanuatu farmworker who crashed his car while driving with a high range blood-alcohol level has had his rights to drive disqualified for two years.
Railie Malai, 22, pled guilty to the charge of high range drink driving at his first appearance at Griffith Local Court on October 26.
In documents tendered to the court, police were called after Malai turned right onto Lakes Road from McCann Road and lost control of a people-mover at 4.20pm on September 17.
The car hit trees 100 metres from the intersection leaving it with extensive front end damage.
When police arrived they saw four men near the vehicle and identified Malai as the driver who they believed was affected by alcohol.
After a positive result from a roadside breath test, he was taken to Griffith police station where another test returned a reading of 0.162.
He told police he'd had one-and-half 375ml cans of beer.
READ MORE
Malai's solicitor Olivia Harris told the court the 22-year-old had come to Griffith from Vanuatu to support his family.
Ms Harris said Malai normally worked in the family business driving a bus, however his father's illness meant he came to Australia to support them working as a farm hand.
She said he normally didn't drink beer at all, and usually only drank kava on special occasions.
She conceded the accident was an aggravating factor in the offence, which was close to reaching the threshold for custodial sentences.
Seeking an exemption from the interlock licence requirement, Ms Harris said Malai didn't have access to a car. She said his employer used rental cars which weren't able to be modified.
Ms Harris told the court Malai planned to leave Australia in February with no plan to return.
Magistrate Trevor Khan accepted that Malai would be back in Vanuatu by the time the interlock licence would be required and allowed an exemption.
Mr Khan acknowledged Malai was supporting Australian agriculture and that in turn he was supporting his family in Vanuatu.
He warned an injury arising from the crash would have meant Malai would likely have been sentenced to jail.
Malai was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years. He will serve a 12-month community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.