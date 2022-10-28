The Area News
Railie Malai was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years after conviction

October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
Griffith Courthouse.

A Vanuatu farmworker who crashed his car while driving with a high range blood-alcohol level has had his rights to drive disqualified for two years.

