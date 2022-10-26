The Area News

Toganmain Woolshed Precinct Committee has taken ownership of the historic woolshed

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 26 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 9:00pm
The Toganmain Woolshed is now under the possession of the Precinct Committee. Photo by Darren Ripper.

The Toganmain Woolshed Precinct Committee have finally taken ownership of the Toganmain Woolshed after many years of battling for ownership, but the work is just beginning.

