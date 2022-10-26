The Area News

Griffith East enjoying sporting success in AFL, touch and athletics

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a busy couple of months across the sporting fields for Griffith East Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.