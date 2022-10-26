It has been a busy couple of months across the sporting fields for Griffith East Public School.
The girl's AFL side set the standard for those coming after then and showed they have what it takes to mix it with the big guns across NSW after finishing runner-up in the Paul Kelly Cup final.
The side headed to the home of Greater Western Sydney Giants and Griffith East made the most of the pristine conditions.
Their early pool games saw the gritty and determined players overcome some intense competition from Belmont Public from Newcastle, Holy Family Kelso from Bathurst and Mimosa Public School from Northern Sydney, all teams who had previously represented in finals.
In winning all three games, the Griffith East girls had made the semis, where they took on Belmont Public once again, and this game proved defining for their day.
Belmont fired in the first half, applying intense pressure and physicality. After halftime and absorbing everything first at them, Griffith East broke loose, piling on the points to take a 26-11 win.
There was little time for rest as five minutes after the semi, Griffith East faced Mackillop Catholic College from Warnervale. In the most exciting game of the day, Griffith East enjoyed the intensity of the first half and held field position with most of the play camped in attack.
With 30 seconds before halftime, Mackillop scored against the run of play to narrow Griffith East's lead to 8-7.
It was a heartbreaking second half with the Griffith East girls unrewarded for all of their incredible attack and field position. Foiled by Mackillop's desperate defence time and time again, the ball somehow didn't make it through the big sticks. Despite all their efforts and dominance, a solitary kick was the difference between the teams as Griffith East fell 13-8.
RELATED
The next target for the school was the PSSA touch knockout, with Griffith East's girl's side making the NSW finals.
It was a tremendous effort for the team and showed the depth of the talent at their disposal.
In difficult conditions against Gerringong Public School in their first game played in inclement weather, the girls fell to a 2-1 heartbreaking defeat.
The girls gave it their all and should be pleased in the knowledge that Gerringong was eventually crowned winner of the knockout.
One of the side's stars, Tess Jamieson, has had her talent recognised after competing at the NSW State Carnival in Tuggerah, where she was selected as part of a 14-person team to represent NSW at the School Sports Australia touch carnival in late October.
The great levels of success of the talented girls at Griffith East was capped off with success at the PSSA State Athletics Carnival.
The junior girl's relay team consisting of Aria Ceccato, Laquisha Vaeono, Charlotte Piccinin and Lahni Mogliotti game home with Griffith East's best finish in recent memory after crossing the line in fourth with a time of 1.01:91.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.