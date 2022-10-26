The Griffith Sailing Club has been taking water after recent floods, but club secretary David Martin is keeping his spirits up.
After heavy rains over the last few days, Lake Wyangan has unsurprisingly flourished and risen spectacularly - while the water quality has improved, the extra depth has forced water into the club houses and sheds.
"We were complaining about not having enough at the start of 2021, now we probably have a bit too much," Mr Martin said.
Club members and eager sailors were all hands on deck to relocate boats and equipment to higher ground, to prevent water damage - and in the case of boats, bumping against the roof.
"Obviously if it starts floating, it starts hitting the racks above it and that can cause damage," Mr Martin explained.
"As I understand it, everyone got their boats out."
READ MORE
Stoves and fridges were lifted, and everything in the clubhouse below bench level has been taken and stored in the toilet block.
The club extended thanks to the members who took the initiative and alerted others of the need for some extra hands.
He explained that there wasn't much they could do until the water subsides, with the club unable to even assess the extent of any damage until the water drains or evaporates.
"I guess until that changes, we're at a standstill so there's no point being too stressed about it."
There is one silver lining for sailors though, which is that if anybody is prepared to enjoy the higher water level of Lake Wyangan, it's them.
Mr Martin said it wouldn't stop them from sailing and enjoying the water quality, but it would add complexity to rigging.
The Boat Club has advised that member property may have been moved, and for members to get in touch with the committee if they are unaware where their property has been moved to.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.