Griffith Sailing Club has taken on water, but quick action prevented damage to boats and equipment

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 26 2022 - 10:13am, first published 4:00am
The Griffith Sailing Club has been taking water after recent floods, but club secretary David Martin is keeping his spirits up.

