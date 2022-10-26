For the first time in the 2022/23 season, the GDCA are looking at a dry lead into the weekend.
Despite the 80mm that fell across Monday and Sunday, the grounds around the area have been granted days of sunshine to dry out, and there is a strong possibility of games going ahead and to completion after only getting an hour's play in before storms hit last weekend.
The only ground that has been ruled out at the time of publication is Graham McCann Oval out at Hanwood, which was still too wet underfoot to get a pitch prepared and will likely need a full week of dry conditions to get into a state where it is playable.
That means the second-grade game between Exies Eagles and Leagues Panthers will be moved to another ground to ensure the match can be played.
In first grade, both games look set to go across the two grounds at Exies Oval.
In the 50-over clash, two sides who will be looking to put their best foot forward early in the season.
For Hanwood, last weekend's rain probably salvaged the side from a tricky position as the side tries to overcome the off-season departure of Tom Shannon and Luke Docherty.
The top order will need to find their form quickly as they look to take the points against a young Exies Eagles side.
The Eagles themselves were able to make a decent start to their clash with Coro, and their young line-up has the ability to cause a surprise this season.
On thing, the Exies side will hope for is more accurate bowling, with the side bowling 20 wides, many of which game in the opening overs.
In the 40-over clash, Coro Cougars will take on a new look Exies Diggers outfit.
The Diggers side will take to the field for the first time this season with many changes from the side that contested the final regular season game in 2021/22.
The team will be led by Ash Verhagen and will be without Dean Bennett, who has returned to the Cougars while Theo and Tom Valeri have moved away.
The Cougars batting line-up has been strengthened by the return of Bennett, and means the Coro side now features two Riverina players inside their top four while they have a handy number five in Ben Signor.
Umpire Appointments
Friday October 28
Third Grade: 5pm start
Exies Eagles v Coro Cougars at Ted Scobie Oval - Glen Bock and Joe Catanzariti
Hanwood Wanderers v Exies Diggers at Showground 1 - Mike Culgan and Liam Warren
Coly Nomads v Leagues Panthers at Coleambally - David Single
Saturday October 29
First Grade: 1pm start
Exies Eagles v Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No 1 - John Witherspoon
Exies Diggers v Coro Cougars at Exies No 2 - Garry Tucker
Second Grade: 1pm start
Coly Nomads v Hanwood Wanderers at Coleambally - Joe Catanzariti
Exies Diggers v Coro Cougars at Collina - Brenton Harrison and Mike Culgan
Leagues Panthers v Exies Eagles at TBD - David Single and David Williams.
