Griffith City Council voted to approve a Return and Earn storage facility on the corner of Kidman Way and Willandra Avenue at the October 25 meeting, despite concerns over the safety of the access intersection.
The facility has already been operating as a resource transfer station, albeit without the proper permission, causing increased traffic to an already-dangerous intersection.
In order to allow the continued operation, Council staff strongly urged immediate construction of an improved driveway to Willandra Avenue - noting that continued operation would increase the risk of an accident on that street.
Councillor Manjit Lally proposed that the council allow operation and impose a deadline of 12-18 months to construct an improved and safer driveway, however staff noted that this would open Griffith City Council up to lawsuits if there is an accident there in the intervening time.
What followed was a lengthy debate regarding council's duty to support local businesses that give back to the community, and legal implications of failing to strictly enforce the condition.
Councillor Christine Stead was against the motion.
"As elected members, we cannot justify accidents," she said.
Greg Young defended the current state of the driveway, noting that in 15 years of their use, there have been minimal accidents there.
"That access has been used for 85 years, it was used in the horse and cart days ... there have been two accidents in that time to my knowledge, neither involving our vehicles."
Mayor Curran noted severe concerns around the safety of the intersection, as well as the legal liability of council allowing the continued use of the driveway.
"We have a lot of other businesses in town that we haven't allowed to take charge of their own site because their driveways aren't finished ... I appreciate that Mr Young's vehicles haven't been involved in accidents but this is one of the most dangerous intersections in town."
"I'm really worried about this."
Council ultimately voted on the amendment to give Greg Young and the company up to 18 months to build the driveway, but the result was a dead tie of five in favour, and five against.
While ordinarily, Mayor Doug Curran - who was against the amendment - would have the final decision, his remote attendance meant that duty fell to Deputy Mayor Glen Andreazza, who voted for it.
