Griffith council to apply for share of $50 million for filling potholes

By Declan Rurenga
October 26 2022 - 6:00am
A pothole on Railway Street before it was filled in by Griffith City Council on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Declan Rurenga

The state government has opened a $50 million repair fund to help councils address the potholes formed thanks to above-average rainfall.

