The state government has opened a $50 million repair fund to help councils address the potholes formed thanks to above-average rainfall.
Applications for the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round have opened with the state's 95 regional councils given the chance to secure additional funding.
Mayor Doug Curran said Griffith City Council will definitely be applying for its share.
Councillor Curran said $50 million wouldn't cover all the potholes but every little bit would help.
Cr Curran is on the way back from the Local Government NSW conference and had seen the state of the roads.
He said the priority had to be dangerous ones.
"There are nuisance potholes, but there are ones which damage cars and risk lives which need to be the focus," Cr Curran said.
He said pothole repair was complicated by the weather, with rain sometimes meaning a pothole was filled only for trucks or heavy traffic to re-open the hole.
NSW Upper House member Wes Fang said the government had heard "loud and clear" calls to fix the potholes created by rains.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mr Fang said.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
The state's regional transport minister Sam Farraway said 135,000 potholes had been filled across NSW since February.
He estimated another 420,000 could be filled thanks to the repair fund which was available to all councils.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs," Mr Farraway said.
"We certainly have plenty more potholes that still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads, which is why our government is putting more money on the table for councils to repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day."
Applications for funding have opened with allocations expected to be announced in November. The potholes are expected to be filled between January 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator.
