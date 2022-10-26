It was a strong return to competitive swimming for the Bidgee Masters Swim Club after they travelled to Canberra to compete in the Masters NSW Long Course Championship.
Swimmers from all over NSW and some from interstate attended the carnival, held over two days at the Australian Insitute of Sports Swimming Complex.
Pam Williams, Paul Rogerson, Rob Trembath and Libby Trembath all competed in individual events and fielded a Bidgee team in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.
From the 18 events they competed in, Bidgee picked up 15 medals including a silver medal from the relay event.
The carnival was a great chance for the swimmers to challenge themselves, meet some other masters swimmers, socialise together as a team and enjoy the fitness benefits of their training and work in the pool.
RELATED
Bidgee Masters Swim Club caters for swimmers of all standards and is focused on fitness, fun and friendship. There is no pressure to compete but the option is available.
Anyone over the age of 18 interested in joining can attend swimming sessions held at 10am on Sundays and 6.15pm on Mondays and Thursdays. Coaching programs are available and are tailored to both your ability and level of fitness.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.