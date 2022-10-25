The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova Competition Race eight

By Ron Anson
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 10:51pm
Stewart Wood was the first home this week, the last time he was on top of the podium was November 2018. Starting off from an 8 min handicap Wood posted a net time of 29m0s, a full 52 seconds ahead of Lachlan Date. Date handicapped at 14m15s ran at 4m22s / km for a net time of 23m37s.

