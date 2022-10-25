Stewart Wood was the first home this week, the last time he was on top of the podium was November 2018. Starting off from an 8 min handicap Wood posted a net time of 29m0s, a full 52 seconds ahead of Lachlan Date. Date handicapped at 14m15s ran at 4m22s / km for a net time of 23m37s.
Gary Andreazza had to be 1st to claim the Arsova trophy, despite a gallant effort he finished 3rd (28m06s), not enough for the trophy but enough to gain runner up status.
Keith Riley (32m.22s) came in 4th and in doing so achieved the milestone of 3,000km halfway through the run. Jessica Dalton (28m14s) in 5th place was the 1st and fastest female on the day. Peter Stockwell (26m19s) claimed 6th place ahead of Roy Binks (28m27s), who once again returned with blood on his knees as did 17th placed John Johns (34m53s).
Bronwyn Jones (30m30s) was 8th and hosted post run refreshments celebrating her 2,000km milestone a couple of weeks ago. Tania Moore (34m31s) was 9th with Adrian Baird (29m02s) rounding off the top ten.
There were no surprises in the short course with Connor Moore (15m45s) again winning the short course run making it 5 wins from 8 starts. Certainly, better statistics than Vince's nags. Nate Mingay (13m56s) the most heavily handicapped short course runner was 2nd followed by Tony Gullo (15m35s) and Anthony Trefilo (14m37s). The first female back was 5th placed Elise Munro (19m30s).
Back after his first year at university Lachlan West (16m37s) took things easy and cruised in 6th. Milla Vecchio (20m20s) claimed 7th position and Elio Minato (22m03s) in 8th place finished just 1km short of his 3000km milestone. Brian Bellicanta (19m27s) and Peggy Carpenter (22m14s) made it to the top 10 list.
Bob Barker thought he was running well until a couple of walkers in the form of Neil Palframan and Renae Savage overtook him. Most falls result in bloodied knees and hands, not so with Callum Vecchio, his feet slipped out from under him, and he landed on his butt.
The 2022 Long course trophy goes to Georgia Grimmond 216 points. Gary Andreazza 210 points was runner up and Tania Moore 205 points was third.
The Short course trophy belongs to Connor Moore 291 points with Peggy Carpenter and Elio Minato both on 187 points as runners up.
Next week is the Shanks Pony cup with unknown challenges on an unknown course.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
