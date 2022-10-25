Saint Mary's Catholic Primary School has recovered from their flood scare and is set to welcome students back from October 26 after closing their doors.
A massive 70mm of rain took Griffith by surprise on October 23, forcing many schools to close up due to safety concerns including Hanwood Public School and Saint Mary's Catholic Primary School.
Hanwood Public School remained closed for October 24 and 25, and has said that they will not be re-opening on October 26 due to ongoing safety issues around flood waters.
St Mary's Primary School has fared better though, with water pumped away overnight.
"We're going really well actually," said principal Annette Reginato.
"Water down Eden Street certainly impacted our ability for students to get away safely, so we made the decision to be non-operational yesterday, but this morning when I arrived, the water had subsided so that was a real positive."
"We'll be back to school tomorrow."
While the water rose to the steps at the entrance of the school, no water entered classrooms - although the playground and basketball court remain wet.
Ms Reginato was quick to thank Griffith City Council and staff for their work in quickly pumping water away from Eden Street and the school.
"I was concerned that it would be still present but overnight, they seem to have pumped that water out," she said.
Meanwhile, Hanwood residents are less pleased with the council after existing flood management infrastructure proved unprepared for the massive amounts of rain.
