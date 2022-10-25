The Area News

Saint Mary's Catholic Primary School is ready to reopen after the heavy rain

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:43am
Saint Mary's Catholic Primary School has recovered from their flood scare and is set to welcome students back from October 26 after closing their doors.

