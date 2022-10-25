There was little to separate Griffith and Narrandera in the women's MIA League clash, but it was the Knights who were able to cause an upset.
The Demons were able to make a strong start before the Knights were able to make the most of turnovers to take a 4-point lead at the midway point of the first quarter.
Griffith closed the gap with a three-pointer from debutant Isabella Curran, and at the first quarter break, it was Narrandera who went into the first break with a 10-9 lead.
The Demons were able to find their stride in the second quarter to head into the main break with a six-point advantage.
The Griffith side picked up where they left off in the third quarter, and some strong defence saw the Demons get out to a 10-point lead midway through the third.
The Knights were able to put some pressure on the Griffith side, and heading into the final quarter, the sides were separated by just two points.
It was an even start to final term before Cullen, and Mackenzie Hassan combined to help Griffith get out to a six-point lead once again.
The Narrandera side wasn't going away, and with two minutes to go they were able to retake the lead.
It was a nail-biting finish as the lead changed three times before the Eagles were able to able to put up a strong defence and repel Griffith's attacks to get out to a three-point lead in the final minute.
Griffith tried to get back into the game but would be unable to overturn the margin as Narrandera came away with a 48-45 win.
Coach Carolyn Snow felt that the game was one that got away.
"Too many bad passes, too many turnovers, but the girls battled hard considering nearly all of our starting side wasn't here," she said.
Snow was full of praise for the two young debutants who stepped up and played strong games, with Hassan finishing as Griffith's top scorer with 14 points.
This weekend will see the Demons play their final home game of the regular season, and the Demons women's side will look to bounce back when they take on a West Wyalong side who fell to a 61-47 defeat at the hands Leeton.
The men's side will have a tough test against the West Wyalong side in a rematch of the past two grand finals, and the Wildcats will come into the clash off the back of a 65-37 win over the Eagles.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
