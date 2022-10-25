The Area News

Griffith Demons fall to Narrandera in women's MIA League clash

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:59am, first published 2:36am
There was little to separate Griffith and Narrandera in the women's MIA League clash, but it was the Knights who were able to cause an upset.

