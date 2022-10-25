The most talented junior female basketballers in Griffith have been shining on the representative stages this season.
Timeeka Coleman, Mackenzie Hassan, Isabella Cullen and Ruby Gee have been excelling at the highest level.
Timeeka has been selected in the under-18s women's state squad for the Australian Championship next year and, alongside Mackenzie, has been selected for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup, which will see the girls take on the best country players as well as those from New Zealand.
The duo have also most recently been selected in the State Performance Program, which helps to identify, develop and prepare athletes in the under 16s and 18s age group to represent NSW at the Australian Junior Championships.
Mackenzie, Isabella and Timeeka have all been selected to participate in D League where top talent will play with country and metro athletes in a tournament-style environment held in Sydney.
Ruby has been identified as one for the future after she was chosen for Shootout, which is a program that looks for potential players to participate in the Country Cup for the next year.
Griffith Basketball president Arch Cullen hopes the efforts of these girls will help to build the profile of female basketball in the area.
"It's a real positive for Griffith Basketball and girls basketball in general," he said.
"Numbers have not been great, so we need as many positive outcomes as possible to try and encourage girls to start playing and then continue. To have these girls make these level and not just make it, they are heading into these tournaments as good players.
"My hope is that other girls see it, and they can see that there are good opportunities and pathways. If you go well and you work hard, you will get a go at it. It is what we need for local basketball."
The talent level of the girls has seen three of the four in, Timeeka, Mackenzie and Isabella, all make their debuts for the Griffith Demon's women's side in the MIA League.
"That has been a bit of a surprise to see the girls coming up that early, but it is good for them, and they did well," he said.
"It is just good to have girls who are willing to step up whatever level that looks like. It is still hard to step up to seniors, so those girls being willing to do it, it is a sign that these girls are coming along well."
