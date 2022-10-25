Star campaign back again

Griffith City Council's Star Business program is returning for another year, after a stunning response to the program's launch last year.
The Glow2680 campaign saw over 15,000 entries submitted in the Star Shopper campaign as businesses decorated and lit up their window displays.
Griffith City Council is bringing back the award-winning Glow2680 Christmas campaign after the overwhelming response last year which saw more than 15,000 entries submitted in the Star
Beginning in November and running until the beginning of December, businesses are encouraged to sign up as Star Businesses.
By going to registered Star Businesses, shoppers will have the chance to win $500, or one of five runner-up $100 vouchers to spend at participating businesses.
Mayor Doug Curran encouraged all to get on board, reinvigorating the town's economy in time for Christmas.
Griffith City Mayor, Councillor Doug Curran, said the aim was to increase participation and engagement between Council, business and the community and to help invigorate the economy.
"I urge all retail businesses to register," he said.
"I think it's a win for everyone. This allows Star Businesses to generate more sales and the Star Shoppers receive a nice little Christmas bonus - to in turn spend more at their favourite Star Business."
Businesses can register at https://bit.ly/3CHbWiy or contact Griffith City Council's economic development team at 1300 176 077. After registering, businesses will hand out entry forms to shoppers who spend over $15, which can be filled out to enter the competition.
Winners will be announced at Carols by Candlelight - in Griffith Community Gardens on December 10.
