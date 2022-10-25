The Area News

Glow2680 is bringing the Star Businesses and Star Shoppers campaign back once more

Updated October 25 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:00am
Star campaign back again

Griffith City Council's Star Business program is returning for another year, after a stunning response to the program's launch last year.

