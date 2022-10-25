The final piece of the puzzle has fallen into place for the Griffith Swans with the signing of a key forward.
Off the back of locking up four players from Queanbeyan, the Swans have wasted no time in locking away Henry Delves for the 2023 Riverina Football League season.
Delves is no stranger to the Swans set-up, having been a club junior and returned to the club in 2021, and club president Paul Rogerson was pleased to welcome him back to the fold.
"Really happy to be able to get this one over the line," he said.
"We have been working on it for quite some times. Henry had some work changes in recent time, which has allowed him to be able to spend more time in Griffith. It really exciting to welcome him back."
Delves moved to Ainslie for the 2022 season and made quite the impact on the first-grade competition, kicking 44 goals and being named in the 2022 Team of the Year for the AFL Canberra competition.
"He has been keeping a close eye on the development of the juniors, and he is super excited. He really wanted to be a part of what we have been building," he said.
"He made the team of the year in Canberra last season playing for Ainslie as a key forward, so he has been playing a great standard of football while he has been away."
There was another reason why the signing of Delves was so important to the Swans.
Young forward Patrick Payne will be heading into his draft year and is anticipated to be spending a lot of time away from the Swans.
"With it being Paddy's draft year, we are sort of anticipating he will be spending a lot of time away with the Giants Academy, which was one of the main drivers in wanting to get Henry back to the club," he said.
"He was really keen to sort of mentor Paddy during this season, and when they are both available, we anticipate they will form quite a strong combination up forward with Alex Page on hand as a small forward."
With all key positions locked away, Rogerson said the club will now turn their focus to getting the squad fit heading into the 2022 season.
"We can put our cue in the rack now and just focus on getting the squad as fit as possible ready to go," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
