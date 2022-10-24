While the senior grades were all washed out over the weekend, the GDCA fourth grade competition was able to get games completed.
After winning the toss and electing to bat it was a tough start for the Exies Eagles in their clash with Leagues Panthers.
Harrison Palmer and Reif Leach made early breakthroughs to have Exies on the ropes at 3/15.
Lachlan Spry and Ted Files got the Eagles back on the right path with a 29-run stand before Kye Campbell (1/5) struck to remove Spry (10)
Archie Leach (1/13) picked up the dangerous Files (19), but J Patel (16) added some late runs to see Exies reach 87 when they were bowled out.
Varis Gill and Paxton Fall got the Panthers off to a strong start in their reply with a 30-run opening stand before Gill (7) fell to the bowling of Spry (1/3).
Fall and Reif Leach kept their side ticking along towards the total and closed to within eight runs of victory before O Nancarrow (1/3) picked up the wicket of Fall (27).
It was only a slight hiccup as Leach (25*) and Palmer (2*) were able to get their side to an eight-wicket victory.
RELATED
In the other game, Hanwood were able to come away with a six-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
After Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, Cameron Ingram and Amitoj Singh were able to get their side off to a strong start with a 31-run opening stand before Ingram (15) fell to the bowling of Josh Pentony (1/4).
Singh (19) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Pradyuman Johar (1/9) while Bradley Whitworth (1/8) and Jack Pentony (1/9).
While Meshw Patel (2/9) was able to pick up two top-order wickets, Wyatt Carter was able to take the game away from Diggers. It was a case of just needing to find someone to hang around with Carter (43*), who scored over half of Hanwood's runs to see them victorious.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.