Five-day festival of light Diwali began in Griffith on October 22 with a night of music and celebration

Updated October 25 2022 - 3:25am, first published October 24 2022 - 6:00am
Prakash and Mayank Patel. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Diwali, the five-day festival of light, began in Griffith on October 22 - celebrating the new year of the Hindu calendar and the symbolic victory of light over darkness with dancing, lights and food.

