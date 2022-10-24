Diwali, the five-day festival of light, began in Griffith on October 22 - celebrating the new year of the Hindu calendar and the symbolic victory of light over darkness with dancing, lights and food.
A crowd gathered at the Yoogali Club to usher in the new year and celebrate with each other, inviting all to come and share in one of the most important Hindu festivals.
While technically, Diwali begins on October 24 - the Indian and Hindu community in Griffith celebrated on October 22 to ensure as many as possible could take advantage of the weekend and attend the festivities.
That change was clearly appreciated as over 600 came through the doors to enjoy the celebrations throughout the night.
Organiser Satish Patel said that while it got off to a slow beginning, it was a good evening.
"It was really nice. There were not many people at home, but after work they came in."
Mr Patel promised that they would be running the next Diwali festival next year, just the same.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.