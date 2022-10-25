LOCAL LEADER: LHAC thanks health workers, seeks members

LHACs across the Murrumbidgee had the opportunity to apply for funding from the MLHD to say 'thank you' to their local staff for the tremendous work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the LHACs have already finalised their events claiming great success with Griffith LHAC having its opportunity this week.
Members felt a particular need to thank the local mental health teams working so very hard in extremely difficult circumstances since 2020.
The after effects of COVID-19 are continuing to be felt keenly in the mental health space so there is still so much work to be done.
We will share lunch and small gifts of appreciation with the staff whilst offering our personal thanks for all they have done and continue to do.
Members meet again for our monthly meeting this week and we look forward to an update on the progress of the hospital redevelopment from NSW Health Infrastructure along with information on the landscaping and arts in health strategies.
These two aspects of a re-development cannot be underestimated as being of extreme importance in the overall health, wellbeing and recovery of patients.
The Griffith LHAC is seeking new members who have a passion for health and their community.
If you feel you have something to give and have some spare time each month then please contact me.
Our AGM will be held in November and we will resume meetings in late February 2023.
For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
