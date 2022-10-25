The Area News

Griffith LHAC thanks health workers, seeks members

By Margaret King
Updated October 26 2022 - 10:18am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: LHAC thanks health workers, seeks members

LHACs across the Murrumbidgee had the opportunity to apply for funding from the MLHD to say 'thank you' to their local staff for the tremendous work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.