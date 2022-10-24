It seems cricket isn't the only sport at the mercy of the weather gods at the moment, with senior touch called off on Monday afternoon.
The men's and women's competition were due to get underway at 6pm at Ted Scobie Oval but the deluge on Monday morning meant it would be impossible for games to be played.
"We don't like to call off touch, however, with today's rain and the predicted rain still to come, unfortunately the call has been made to cancel tonight," Griffith Touch said on their Facebook page.
Griffith copped nearly 90mm of rain to 2.30pm on Monday afternoon, leaving the fields at Ted Scobie more suitable for swimming than playing touch.
At this stage, Griffith Touch has said that calls on the Junior competitions, normally played on Tuesdays and the Wednesday night mixed competition, will be made on those days, but with the predictions of more rain to hit Griffith, it seems unlikely the grounds would have sufficient time to dry out.
