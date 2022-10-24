As heavy rain hits the entire Riverina, parts of Hanwood have found themselves cut off with road closures or floodwater preventing access.
Hanwood Public School have closed temporarily, and the school has advised that they will be closed on October 25 as well.
The school hasn't yet announced a decision for October 26 or beyond.
"We're just seeing how things go," a spokesperson for Hanwood Public School said.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta, who owns the Hanwood Village Store, said that they were trying to remain optimistic.
"It's caught everyone by surprise, I don't think anyone expected 75mm of rain overnight," he said.
"So the water unfortunately, goes to the lowest point and Hanwood village is in a low spot."
Leonard Road and Mallee Street have been closed due to floodwaters.
Mr Zappacosta said that the next 24 hours would prove crucial, and trusted that the canals and infrastructure would be able to handle the water - provided the next heavy rainfall can hold off for another day.
"People are being fairly optimistic, hope we can just wear this one through," he said.
"It all depends on the next 24 hours."
Griffith City Council is urging residents to stay at home and avoid travel if possible, in an effort to avoid disturbances that could send water flowing into homes.
"I would recommend avoiding unnecessary travel if you can. If not possible, make sure to check the live road conditions before leaving. Never drive through floodwaters,'' Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King said.
"I ask that locals not drive around sightseeing because you could inadvertently create waves which could send water flowing into homes," he added.
"Even a small amount of water on the road is extremely dangerous and make potholes harder to see."
Flood warnings and further details are available at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings.
The SES is available for help with storm and flood related concerns at 13 25 00. In life-threatening situations, please contact 000.
