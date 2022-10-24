The GDCA second graders were almost able to squeeze their third round of Twenty20 fixtures in before storms hit.
In the clash at Wade High School between Exies Eagles and Leagues Panthers, the Exies side was able to overcome a slow start.
Okotai Woetai (3/18) and Taka Paniani (1/11) were able to do the early damage, and a run out to Leigh Stokes had the Eagles reeling at 5/38.
Bradyn Challis (25), Warren Bock (31*) and Jasen Doidge (10) added late runs to see their side finish their innings on 7/101.
After the Panthers made a slow start, Woetai (23*) started to find his groove just as the storms hit, and the game was abandoned with the Panthers on 3/35 after 9.3 overs to see the Eagles take the points due to their superior run rate.
In the clash between Coro and Hanwood, it was a strong performance at the top that set the Wanderers up.
Luke Catanzariti (55) led the way, while Trevor Cowie (28) chipped in before Rhys Carnell (2/8) and Andrew McIntyre (2/14) were able to restrict the Hanwood side to 6/101 off their 20 overs.
While Peter Taprell (0) fell early when he was caught by Zac Ruediger off the bowling of Chris Barbagallo (1/13), Jack Hutchinson and Matt Signor (23*) were able to get their side back on track.
Hutchinson (12) was dismissed by Catanzariti (1/2) to see Coro sitting on 2/36 before rain interrupted the game, but that was enough for the Cougars to take the win thanks to their superior run rate.
The rain meant that the final round of matches was unable to start meaning the fight for the final will be determined by net run rate.
