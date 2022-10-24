The Area News

Ladies Golf Report October 2022

By Annie Hicks
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:53am
Last Wednesday twenty-one ladies played a Maximum Stroke event and the course was looking fabulous.

