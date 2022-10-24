Last Wednesday twenty-one ladies played a Maximum Stroke event and the course was looking fabulous.
The Division One (0-25) winner was Lyn Hedditch with a good score of 73 nett. Two shots back was runner up Rose Alpen.
Congratulations to Chris Cunial who had the best score of the day coming in with 72 nett to win Division Two (26-54) by one shot from Julie McWilliam.
The score required to win a ball was 77 nett on a countback.
On Saturday the numbers were down due to the potential inclement weather and it didn't disappoint! Fifteen brave ladies played a Par.
There were only sufficient numbers for One Division and congratulations to the winner, Donna Dossetor, who seems to have mastered the art of managing a Par event. Donna carded an excellent score of 4.
Dulcie Knight came in with a nice score of all square to take the runner up prize. Balls went down of -7.
Stableford competitions will be played today and on Saturday.
