There was little run on the course for the 70 players who contested a 4BBB Stableford at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday, but despite this, some good scores were returned.
Blake Argus/Joseph Rovere combined to card the winning score of 52 points.
They scored 26 points on each nine, carding four-pointers on the 2nd, 4th, 12th, and 18th holes.
Runners-up Brad Clark/Brendon Zambon 49 points, 25 points out and 24 home with three four-pointers, followed by Broden Spencer/Jack Mingay 45 points.
They only scored 20 points out but came home with a wet sail, scoring 25 points, carding a four-point par on the 13th. to go with five three pointers,
Pins to 7th and 15th Sim Tuitivake, 8th Marc Tucker, 11th Shane Gaffey, 16th Ngrau Noa.
Vouchers went to 42 points.
Once again, a contingent of eight Gosford golfers boosted Sundays field in a medley single stableford to 47 players.
Junior Blake Millis fired 79 off the stick to take out A Grade with 38 points, one ahead of Lama Lolotonga 37 points.
Honest scores in B Grade, Jim Dickie taking the chocolates with 34 points, Fusi Fidow 32 points runner-up.
James Semisi best score of the day, 42 points easily won C Grade from another promising Jack Mingay 36 points.
Taoloa Toru Eagled the 15th, to also win that pin, 11th Patrick Payne, 8th Chris Fuchs.
Vouchers went to 31 points.
This year's Corporate Cup will be held on Friday, November 11.
RELATED
Registrations are now open. Visit Corporate Cup page at griffithgolfclub.com.au
The A.K.O.sponsored Griffith City Open is on this coming Sunday, October 30.
There will be a shotgun start at 10.00am.
There are around $1500 of prizes up for grabs.
Payment and registration from the Pro Shop.
With all the bad weather and storms, golfers are advised that the Club has a storm warning system in place.
If this siren sounds, they must leave the course.
The veterans just cannot get a break with once again last Thursday's competition washed out.
The make matters worse, with over 80mms of rain overnight and in the morning, the first day of their Week of Golf on Monday had to be cancelled.
At this stage, it is doubtful if the second day on Tuesday may also be played.
Wednesday's club competition will be taken over by the veterans tournament. So hopefully the tournament will be able to be completed.
Veterans are also advised that the Rich river trip has been cancelled due to the floods, but will be held in March next year.
There will be the usual single stableford on Thursday, November 10.
Last Wednesday's single stableford with 28 players in two grades.
Toaloa Toru 37 points won Div.1 on as countback over Gary Hartnett 37 points on a countback over Tony McBride, Ngarau Noa, Alf Franchi, Peter Henderson.
Cec Spence 38 points won Div.2, Peter Den Houting 35 points runner-up on a countback over Peter Clark.
Pins to 8th Alf Franchi, 16th Peter Henderson.
Vouchers to 35 points.
