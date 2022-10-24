Griffith Base Hospital's new general manager has been announced by Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Joanne Garlick took on the role on an interim basis in July after the departure of previous general manager Suchit Handa.
"I'm delighted to announce this appointment as it promises a strong and experienced leader and a secure future for Griffith Base Hospital," MLHD's chief executive Jill Ludford said.
"Ms Garlick is an experienced health leader who has operationally managed our Hilltops Cluster for some years. She has demonstrated strong skills in operationalising strategic directions for the MLHD to improve patient experience and patient outcomes," Ms Ludford said.
Ms Ludford said Ms Garlick had brought "strong leadership" to the hospital and held a number of well attended staff forums.
"Ms Garlick has also progressed the formal arrangements for ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgeries to be ongoing at Griffith Base Hospital," she said.
Ms Garlick first started with MLHD in 2014, and has held management positions including cluster manager for Young, Harden, Boorowa and West Wyalong health services.
Ms Ludford said Ms Garlick was looking forward to continuing to work with staff, the Griffith and district community and the hospital's re-development team.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
