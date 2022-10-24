The Area News

Joanne Garlick to run Griffith Base Hospital as general manager

By Declan Rurenga
October 24 2022 - 2:00am
After first working as interim general manager Joanne Garlick will take on the job of Griffith Base Hospital's general manager permanently.

Griffith Base Hospital's new general manager has been announced by Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

