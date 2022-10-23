No chance to dry out according to forecast

Seventy-two millimetres of rain fell before 9am this morning according to the weather station at Griffith's airport.
For those that saw their homes inundated in 2012 it's no doubt brought back some painful reminders.
Farmers of all stripes will be keeping a close eye on the weather radar to see when the sun pokes out for the chance to sow rice, spray for grass or pump water off the vines.
Water has crept up over roads at Hanwood making travel dangerous. When the water dries out there will be potholes.
And once the sun peeks out from behind the clouds every single patch of grass is going to need a cut.
Fortunately the drains meant to carry irrigation water out of the area can carry the rainwater out as well - main drain J has plenty of water flowing through it.
This time of year is usually when we start seeing temperatures in their 30s arrive but it seems that we won't be able to dry out anytime soon.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers through to Thursday, and then rain returns on Monday.
So don't put the brollys away just yet.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
