Griffith is one of twelve local government areas to be declared a natural disaster area, after recording over 70mls of rain in just one day.
As flooding continues to devastate NSW and Victoria, a number of LGAs have been added to the natural disaster declarations - taking the total number to 43 in NSW alone.
Wagga, Albury, Berrigan, Carrathool, Cobar, Federation, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murray River, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera are the latest to be added to the list.
The formal declaration means that assistance will be more readily available for councils, small businesses, primary producers, non-profit organisations and eligible residents who experience damage to their homes or belongings due to the floods.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said that the declaration and access to funding was a 'positive.'
"It's hard to know what we're going to need. Obviously, roads are going to have the biggest impact," he said.
"I know there are parts of Hanwood where the water is close to houses."
He added that crops were less of a concern at this stage, with some even potentially thriving under the floodwaters. Mr Curran explained that potential recovery funding for agriculture would come under a separate announcement.
"It's hard to say at this stage whether crops will be covered, but we'll just have to wait and see on that one ... it's more about whether the water can get away."
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Senator the Hon Murray Watt, said damage to areas within the LGAs had been significant.
"The intense floods have left councils with major repair works, so we've made assistance available to help Councils with the cost of rebuilding essential infrastructure and recovery operations to get them underway as soon as possible."
Drivers are being reminded to drive with caution and are urged not to drive through flooded roads, and to obey road closure signs.
Flood warnings and further details are available at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings.
