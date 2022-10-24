The Area News
Griffith is one of twelve LGAs to be declared a natural disaster area today

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 24 2022 - 1:00am
Flooding has already put Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park underwater. Photo contributed.

Griffith is one of twelve local government areas to be declared a natural disaster area, after recording over 70mls of rain in just one day.

