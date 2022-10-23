The Griffith Demons men's side was able to improve their start to the season with a second straight win when they played host to Narrandera.
The home side was able to make a strong start with the first four baskets, but in a high-scoring start to the game, Narrandera was able to fight back late in the first quarter to close to 25-24 in favour of Griffith.
It was a chaotic start to the second quarter as Narrandera had a player ejected, which led to a 10-minute wait for him to leave the arena after he allegedly gave the referees an earful after being called on a foul.
The Demons were able to take full control once the game restarted and found their range from beyond the arch to take a 51-29 lead into halftime.
The tone was set early when Griffith coach Arch Cullen landed a four-point play after draining a three-pointer before being fouled and converting the free thrown.
The Griffith side continued to put points on the board to head into the final change ahead by 17-points.
Narrandera was able to close to within 13 points before the Demons went on with the game to extend their lead to 30 points at one stage.
The Knights closed the gap somewhat late in the quarter, but the Griffith side was able to hold on to take a 96-76 victory.
Cullen was happy to see his side go on with the game in the final quarter despite having such a big lead.
"Twenty can be a tricky number sometimes, and you can get a bit lazy," he said.
"That was why I went back to the starters, and I said, let's get it out to 30, which we did, and they closed it back to 20, but we were able to get what we wanted out of it."
The three-pointers were landing for Griffith, and Cullen was pleased to see their gameplan in action.
"That is our game. We only really have one inside presence, so we will live and die by threes," he said.
"As long as our ball movement is good and they are open threes I will live with that. A few of our shot selections and a few of our defensive efforts were a bit poor tonight, but all and all it's not too bad."
Next weekend will see the Demons play their final home game of the season which will also be the grand opening of the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
"I'm excited for the young boys to play in an environment with a big crowd," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
