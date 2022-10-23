The Area News
Griffith Demons see off Narrandera Knights in MIA League men's

By Liam Warren
Updated October 23 2022 - 10:53am, first published 1:13am
The Griffith Demons men's side was able to improve their start to the season with a second straight win when they played host to Narrandera.

