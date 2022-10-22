Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock is looking forward to a different challenge and is hoping to help the Swans return to the finals next season.
Griffith announced the signing of Pollock and Queanbeyan Tigers teammates Dean Simpson, Alec McCormick and Alex Page this week with Pollock keen to get started at the Swans.
"We have probably discussed it for a little while," Pollock said.
"It's nice to have everything finalised and tied up and now we are all pretty eager to get the season started and go and meet the team."
Queanbeyan were AFL Canberra premiers this season with Pollock, Simpson and Page all playing in the grand final against Belconnen.
Pollock was voted to be best on ground in the Tigers' four-point win and was named in the best in 11 of his 14 games for Queanbeyan this season.
While many would believe that it would be difficult to leave the Tigers after winning the premiership, Pollock said winning the flag probably was a perfect time to leave and try a new challenge.
"We wanted to achieve that success," he said.
"I think in a way it was nice to go out on that high and there was couple of us in the same boat who were thinking about doing something different.
Although admitting to not knowing a whole heap about the RFL, Pollock said that he was looking forward to playing in the league and looking forward to playing in front of some decent crowds in Griffith.
"From what I've heard there is a lot of passion and atmosphere from fans and the whole town buys into the team and their culture," he said.
"Just having something different as well, a bit of a different feel having a couple more teams to play against and an overall change up of pace I think will be really nice."
After missing finals the past two season, Pollock is hoping to be able to help lift the Swans back into premiership contention with a lot of optimism at the club at what they could achieve in 2023.
"They've got a really good young base of players," he said.
"They just wanted a few older guys to come in and lead them and set a couple of standards.
"I think there is a lot of excitement about what we can potentially do with the team this year and we are just hoping to build on that.
"As Paul (Rogerson) said we don't want to put a ceiling on what we can achieve this year, but there's definitely some excitement for a finals push."
A talented midfielder, Pollock is expecting to be used predominantly through the middle of the ground, however can also be quite dangerous up forward after kicking 23 goals for the Tigers this year.
"I started this season playing predominantly forward with Queanbeyan," he said.
"Then the back half of the season was pretty much full-time midfield.
"I think that blend of forward and mid, but probably midfield I think is what I will be looking forward to with those boys."
With only a month or so away from the start of pre-season, Pollock can't wait to get started.
"I think we are all just really keen to get the season under way," he said.
"We are all really excited to go down and meet the team and take a look through their facilities.
"A few of us are swans fans as well, so definitely appreciate donning the red and white for sure."
Pollock's debut in the Riverina League will see him link back up with a number of young stars that he played alongside in the Giants Academy including Ed Perryman, Josh Buchanan, James Pope and Dan Foley.
