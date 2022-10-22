The Area News

New Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock is excited about starting a new challenge at Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 22 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock is looking forward to a different challenge and is hoping to help the Swans return to the finals next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.