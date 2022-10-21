The Area News

Griffith Feed and Grain donated a jump to help the Griffith Pony Club recover from theft

Griffith Feed and Grain, along with Coprice, donated a bright new horse jump to the Pony Club. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Pony Club are the proud owners of a brand-new horse jump from October 21, after a generous donation from Griffith Feed and Grain and Coprice.

