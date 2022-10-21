The Griffith Pony Club are the proud owners of a brand-new horse jump from October 21, after a generous donation from Griffith Feed and Grain and Coprice.
The Griffith Pony Club had equipment stolen from their clubhouse in late July, inspiring Feed and Grain to take the initiative and began to take steps to bring a new jump to the club.
The club previously had jumps, but had only just purchased them when they were forced to go into storage due to COVID-19 and were then stolen.
Cheryl Wood from Griffith Feed and Grain estimated that the jumps cost around $500.
"The opportunity came up, and we just said 'let's do it,'" she said.
"They're a valuable asset because they're quite versatile."
The new jump comes apart into lightweight pieces, making it safer for horses and riders alike as well as making them easier to transport and assemble.
Jody Leembruggen from the Griffith Pony Club was especially grateful for the donation.
"We're very happy that we've been so supported, after we had things stolen at the ground," she explained.
"We'll definitely be locking these ones up."
Ms Leembruggen said that the new jumps would go a long way for the club, allowing the club to run new exercises for kids without being made to fork out the extra cash for it.
"They're definitely a necessity to have any rally at all."
The new jump, in addition to coming apart, can be modified into a number of different configurations - allowing it to serve as a helpful resource for all different skill levels.
