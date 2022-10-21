The Area News

Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park is closed due to flooding in the Murrumbidgee River

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darlington Point Caravan Park under water

The beloved Darlington Point Caravan Park has been closed as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise under heavy rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.