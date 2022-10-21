Darlington Point Caravan Park under water

The beloved Darlington Point Caravan Park has been closed as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise under heavy rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of further rainfall coming, with Narrandera already struggling under the water as it flows down.
The river near Darlington Point is expected to reach seven metres at some point on October 21.
The NSW SES advised all to avoid the Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park on October 20, however those staying at the park and staff had already cleared out in anticipation of the flood event.
Juanita Rodwell, a manager at the park, said that they closed it on Monday to ensure all had time to prepare - with managers leaving on October 19.
"We had lots of time to prepare, so that was a blessing," she said.
"We had seven workers that have been staying with us for quite a while - they either found their own alternative, or some of them have gone to the footy fields."
They've been keeping a watchful eye on things, but the river hasn't yet reached it's peak so it's unknown when things will calm down.
"We go down there every few hours to check out the progress, but it looks like it's still coming up."
Mrs Rodwell added that they were taking things week-by-week, but expected that the park would remain closed for the next week.
The silver lining for the park is the outpouring of support from both emergency services in the area, along with previous guests messaging to offer thoughts and kind words.
"We've had lots of really nice contact from our previous guests who have offered their support and thoughts," said Mrs Rodwell.
NSW SES Griffith Unit has set up a sandbag point at 17 Boyd Street in Darlington Point, for those requiring assistance with flooding.
If you require NSW SES assistance call 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, dial 000.
