Jake Semmler captures Gillenbah, highways underwater as floodwaters remain steady

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 21 2022 - 3:33am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
A young Narrandera resident has managed to capture the extent of the flooding at the Newell and Sturt Highway junction from the air.

