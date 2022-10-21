The Area News

Community Services Expo brought service providers to Griffin Plaza to network and raise awareness

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 21 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
Emily Fishenden and Peta Dummett from the Community Centre, with Janice Sartor from Carevan. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The community services expo brought plenty of vital services from the area to Griffin Plaza to network with each other, raise awareness or educate.

