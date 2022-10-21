The community services expo brought plenty of vital services from the area to Griffin Plaza to network with each other, raise awareness or educate.
The expo, organised by the Griffith Community Centre, brought together services from the region to set up stalls in the plaza and invited residents of Griffith to come and chat with providers and learn about the wide range of support services in town.
Attendees included groups like CareSouth, Big Brother Big Sister and Argyle Housing, along with Murrumbidgee Regional High School and the police.
Artist Kerri Weymouth helmed a community art project, which will adorn the wall at the Griffith Community Centre. The canvas features images of people holding hands through a heart, surrounded by suggestions of what makes a good community.
Visitors were invited to add a word or two of things they think create a healthy community, with a few adding 'diversity,' 'respect,' or 'love' as important elements.
"It's been going really well, people have been really responsive," Ms Weymouth said.
"I liked the idea of people connected, and then there's some positive words related to community," she explained how she devised the concept for the piece.
Community centre manager Peta Dummett said that the day had been 'overwhelming in a positive way.'
"Feedback has been really positive, I'm really happy with the number of agencies that have come out," she added.
"We're pleasantly surprised at the number of people who've participated as well."
Stallholders and service providers emphasised that it was good to bring them all to the one place to communicate and network with each other - as well as community members.
Ms Dummett was quick to thank the volunteers at the centre and others who had dedicated their time to making the expo run so smoothly.
