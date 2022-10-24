Need a getaway? How to finance your next international holiday

The South Pacific nation Cook Islands is one of the top travel destinations for 2022. Picture Shutterstock.

Story in partnership with Savvy.



If you've been daydreaming about finally travelling to the destination you've always wanted to visit you are not alone.



Grabbing your passport and heading off on an overseas adventure is top of mind for many people in the Riverina right now as we shake off the shackles of the past few years.



Some rest and recreation in foreign parts could be just the antidote to help reset and boost your spirits with research revealing the health benefits of travel - particularly nature-based experiences.



While you start making plans while perusing travel experts' top destination suggestions for 2022, from the delights of the Cook Islands, to awe-inspiring Norway, to the unique culture of Japan, make sure you give plenty of thought to the best way to fund this health-boosting trip.



While Australian's love their credit cards, reaching for the plastic to fund a large purchase like an overseas trip can be risky for those who are not disciplined about paying the balance off each month.



If you're not careful, credit cards can be the most expensive type of debt you can choose and for many people the hardest to free themselves of. The average personal credit card interest rate sits at more than 19 per cent a year.

A better option could be to head online to compare personal loans for travel. Competition in the sector is fueling good deals so it's well worth taking the time to explore what's available.

If you're not quite at the point with your finances where you can travel on your own funds, a travel loan can unlock the potential for you to have the holiday you'd like now and then spread the payments over an agreed time.



On average, personal loans are far cheaper than credit cards - with rates as low as 6.14 per cent - and unlike credit cards have a debt deadline so there's less danger of things spiraling out of control.

Experience the tranquility of soaring bamboo groves in the popular travel destination of Japan. Picture Shutterstock.

In comparison to larger financial undertakings, the process for applying for a travel loan is much quicker and easier.

Generally, lenders will offer potential borrowers an amount between $2,000 and $75,000 and provide the option to pay it back over a term of one year all the way up to seven. These elements, as well as other policies, will be determined by the lender, so they may vary between each different lender depending on the type of loan you receive and your own financial history.

This presents borrowers with a golden opportunity to compare lenders through whatever aspect of the loan they find the most important.

Getting the best deal

Explosive growth in fintech lenders in the Australian market over the last few years has particularly helped drive competition in the sector resulting in cheaper and faster personal loans.

Fintech lenders have automated their processes and are also very much credit score orientated which allows financiers to make more accurate, faster lending decisions about who to award a cheap rate to.

With so many lenders now in the market it's an ever more difficult challenge to research and compare loan offerings. It's why many people choose to use a finance broker, like Savvy, that is experienced in a range of different kinds of finance to help them find, compare and decide on the best loan for them.

Tread carefully

While travel loans are a quick and easy way to get the funds for your trip up front, you need to make sure you're well aware of the interest rates and fees they contain so you have a clear understanding of how much it will cost you in the end.



Some lenders may charge excessive fees for making early or additional repayments, so make sure you do your research and try to go with one that doesn't slug you if you want that flexibility. Look for lenders that will allow you to make additional payments towards your loan principal without incurring any fees for doing so, so you can pay off your loan faster.



Savvy's travel loan consultants are experts at getting you the best deal available to get you up, up and away. To find the right loan for your situation visit savvy.com.au

